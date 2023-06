Image gallery

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The 2023 Isle of Wight Festival has kicked off at Seaclose Park in Newport. Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Manchester indie rockers The Lottery Winners opened the festival in the Big Top. Image source, Isle of Wight Festival Image caption, The band's recent single 'Let Me Down' features Boy George, although he did not join the band onstage. Image source, Isle of Wight Festival Image caption, Around 55,000 people are expected to descend on the island for the four-day event. Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Campers found ways to lighten the load as they arrived at the site in Newport under sunny skies on Thursday morning. Image source, Isle of Wight Festival Image caption, Performances on the main stage start on Friday with Pulp topping the bill, but on Thursday evening thousands of fans packed into the Big Top. Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Festivalgoers partied into the night making the most of the warm weather on the site's fairground rides. Image source, Isle of Wight Festival Image caption, Revellers began arriving at the festival camp site on Thursday morning. Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Groove Armada were the headline act in the Big Top on Thursday night. Image source, Isle of Wight Festival Image caption, Robbie Williams, Pulp, George Ezra and Blondie are all on this year's line-up. Image source, Isle of Wight Festival Image caption, Revellers danced in the summer sun as temperatures soared on the first day of the festival. Image source, Getty Images Image caption, People are being warned to take care in the hot weather with water filling stations available across the site. Image source, Isle of Wight Festival Image caption, Organisers said weekend tickets for the 2023 festival had sold out.

