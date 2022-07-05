An 18-year-old man has been questioned over his alleged role in more than 40 thefts from vehicles.

South Wales Police said the man was arrested after a disturbance and theft from a vehicle in the Grangetown area of Cardiff on Friday, and has since been charged with affray and assault.

Officers said while in custody he was interviewed in relation to more than 40 other thefts from vehicles.

The man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on 1 August.