Four people have been killed in a single vehicle crash in County Tipperary.

It happened on the Mountain Road in Clonmel at about 19:30 local time on Friday.

Gardaí (police) have said the victims were a man in his 20s who was the driver and "three female passengers, all adult teenagers".

The road is expected to remain closed overnight and into Saturday.

Police have appealed for witnesses to get in contact.

They want any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Mountain Road area between 19:00 and 19:45 to make the footage available to them.

The Republic of Ireland's minister for further and higher education, Simon Harris, described it as "devastating news".