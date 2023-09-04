RAAC is a lightweight concrete that was used in roofs, floors and walls between the 1950s and 1990s, but as it is aerated, it is not as strong and only lasts for a limited amount of time.

While the government has been aware of the issue for decades, over the summer, an RAAC beam previously considered low risk reportedly collapsed at a site, leading to schools identified as having RAAC being labelled potentially dangerous.

Mr Walker added: "The conversations I have had with ministers are all about how we can avoid any unnecessary disruption to pupils.

"It would be much better if this decision could have been taken months before and before the summer break, because obviously [it would have been] much better if this work could have gone on before the summer break.

"But when I've quizzed the department on that, what they have said is that actually some of the events they are responding to, some of the information they had about the risk of that only came in in the last few weeks, it was very recent."