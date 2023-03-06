The court heard Whelan was driving his father’s Peugeot 406 along Roanne Ringway at the junction of Coton Road in the town when he hit the two pedestrians.

A 26-year-old man was thrown over Whelan's car and suffered life-changing injuries.

He then hit and dragged Ms Ormerod, a 37-year-old mother of one, under his car for about 1km before leaving her body on Marlborough Road, police said.

The motorist failed to stop for the victim who was later declared dead at the scene.

After the crash, the defendant was captured on CCTV driving with his window down because of the severe damage to his windscreen.

He was arrested when he went to a police station later that day.

Insp Michael Huntley, from Warwickshire Police, said Whelan's actions had been "devastating" for Ms Ormerod's family.

"Lives changed forever on that day, including the life of the man who was also hit by Whelan’s car," he said.

"Mr Whelan behaved in a totally irresponsible manner in driving whilst unfit and then failing to stop and remain at the scene of the collision, which ultimately led to devasting consequences," he added.

The 36-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the two charges at a hearing on 13 December 2022.

He was also disqualified from driving for life.