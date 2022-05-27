Jersey crew rescue couple trapped in cave

A lifeboat crew plucked a French couple to safety after they became trapped in a sea cave.

A woman had slipped from rocks into the sea at Greve De Lecq and broken her wrist, said Jersey Fire and Rescue Service.

Her husband then jumped in to save her and both had been washed into the cave.

Braving a 6ft (2m) high swell on Thursday, a Jersey inshore lifeboat crew manoeuvred their vessel into a narrow gulley where one of the crew swam into the cave with lifejackets to rescue the couple.