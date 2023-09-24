Boy dies after hit-and-run in Donegal
Nine-year-old boy dies after a hit-and-run in County Donegal on Saturday
The incident happened shortly after 21:20 local time on on Atlantic Way, Bundoran
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, a post mortem is to be carried out
Diversions are in place while the scene is being preserved for examination
A nine-year-old boy has died after a hit-and-run incident in County Donegal on Saturday night.
Gardaí (Irish police) said it happened shortly after 21:20 local time on Atlantic Way, Bundoran.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic diversions are in place with the scene being preserved for an examination.
Gardaí said the State Pathologist had been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out at Sligo Hospital.
An appeal for witnesses has been issued and gardaí are appealing for the driver of the vehicle to come forward.
They have also asked that anyone who has video footage, including dash cam, from Atlantic Way and Sea Road at the time of the crash to make it available to them.