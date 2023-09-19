The University of Worcester has welcomed its first ever medical students.

Their arrival has been greeted as a milestone by NHS leaders in the area, who hope that doctors who train locally will stay on afterwards to help solve staff shortages.

Despite not being awarded government-funded places, 20 UK students, and 24 international students have begun a four-year graduate course at the university's Three Counties Medical School.

The cost of their education will be met by grants from the NHS in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire and funds from a local charity.