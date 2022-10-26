Family's anger after killer still walks free 20 years on
The family of Marvin Couson, who died 13 years after he was shot in east London, have said they are really angry his killer has not been caught
The father-of-two was attacked outside a nightclub 20 years ago
He laid in a hospital bed unable to communicate or move following the attack until he died in 2015
A £40,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his killer's prosecution
The sister of a man who lay in a hospital bed for 13 years before dying from catastrophic gunshot injuries has said she is "hurt, sad and really angry" his killer still walks free.
Marvin Couson was shot outside Lime in London nightclub in Shoreditch, east London, on 12 May, 2002, following an argument with two men.
The father-of-two was unable to communicate or walk for more than a decade.
His sister Margaret Couson said she was angry the killer "lives their life, with every day struggles like everybody else, but not the emotional torment of not knowing what happened, who did this."
Deborah Couson, also his sister, added: "This person has done what they've done and just walked away.
"They've not seen Marvin in a hospital bed with tubes coming out everywhere and just not looking like himself.
"They've not seen him not be able to get up on his own and walk around.
"They've just been walking around and not saying anything.
"If you just had a little bit of humanity, just to say 'I did it and this is what happened'."
A £40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the killer has been placed.
Margaret Couson said: "All the family of the person who carried that firearm, their dad, their mum, their grandparents, you know what your young person did.
"Twenty years on they're grown, but what they did is still very much affecting a family and will continue to affect a family.
"We can't forget it just because he passed in 2015, we still live it every day."
Mr Douson had gone to a garage night called Ouch at the Lime bar before he was shot.
The club was emptied by security guards after a small handgun was fired at a group outside the venue, leading to about 200 people to gather on Curtain Road and Worship Street.
While crowds were outside, a red or maroon hatchback drove up to the club at high speed.
Mr Douson and his friend became involved in an argument with the two people in the car and he was shot.
Detectives investigated one line of inquiry that rival gang members from London and Birmingham had been in the area that night, but no firm evidence was found to connect this to the shooting.
Mr Douson was not specifically targeted and was not involved in criminality, police said.
'Allegiances change'
Det Ch Insp Geoff Grogan said: "It is impossible to imagine the pain and suffering Marvin's family have gone through, enduring years of heartache, visiting his hospital bedside every day for 13 years while he lay there before finally succumbing to his injuries."
Speaking directly to the culprits, he said: "Maybe you are scared as you feel embroiled in his actions but there was only one person who pulled that trigger and that is the person we need to find.
"Loyalties and allegiances change over time."
He added: "It's a long time ago but you would know if you were there and you know if you were keeping information to yourself that could help our investigation and Marvin's family.
"Put yourself in their shoes and do the right thing."
