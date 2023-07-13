RTÉ executive denies misleading politicians over Ryan Tubridy payments

A number of RTÉ board members and executives appeared before the PAC on Thursday, including Mr Lynch and the new director general Kevin Bakhurst, who took up his post on Monday.

"The matters relating to the contractual arrangements for Mr Tubridy, the public mis-statements of his remuneration and other subsequent discoveries have created one of the most shameful and damaging episodes in the organisation's history," said Mr Bakhurst.

But he also said that there were still "gaps in evidence and missing personal testimonies that could irrefutably evidence all aspects of the chain of events".

Mr Lynch said that "the mis-statement of fees paid to Ryan Tubridy by RTÉ has precipitated the single biggest crisis in the history of RTÉ".

"At the outset I'd like to state that RTÉ takes full responsibility for these misstatements and the events that led to them," he added.

But he also claimed that until Ms Forbes gave a verbal commitment to Mr Tubridy's agent Noel Kelly in May 2020 RTÉ had not agreed to underwrite additional payments to Mr Tubridy.

"The request was known within RTÉ, however the commitment to do so was not widely known," he said.