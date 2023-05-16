When he went into the loft, Mr Hawkins could not see any cats at first.

He set up a humane trap, which the mother ventured into a couple of hours later.

"Once I got her home I noticed she had visible teats and realised there must be kittens nearby," said Mr Hawkins.

He went back to the attic to search for kittens, which he managed to find by shining a strong torch around the area.

"Luckily I saw the glint of their eyes in the beam which led me to the kittens, who were almost fully hidden in a nest in the insulation.

"Despite her young age, the mother cat had excellent maternal instincts to have found such a warm space for her young, even if fibreglass isn't ideal nest material," he said.

Fibreglass can be an irritant to cats' skin and internal organs if inhaled or swallowed.

Thankfully, the family was in "very good condition", said Leslie Cooper, cat welfare officer, and the kittens had been well looked after by the mum.