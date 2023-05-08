Londoners pay tribute for the Big Help Out

Londoners have dedicated the last day of the Coronation weekend to volunteers across the capital, holding a range of events to thank community heroes for their work helping others.

The gatherings are part of the Big Help Out, a nationwide initiative to promote charitable causes.

In Camden in north London, volunteers were honoured with a barge trip from Hawley Wharf to King's Cross.

They were greeted with a steel band, saxophonist and tea and cake as they sailed down Regent's Canal.