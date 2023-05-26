Tree illegally felled with "chainsaw" in street
A tree has been illegally felled in broad daylight and reportedly with a chainsaw, police said.
The substantial tree was cut down in a street in Kidderminster during Thursday afternoon.
It happened on Comberton Hill outside Dixy's Chicken shop and RA Davies Insurance brokers.
Insurance chairman Robert Davies said he saw a man "dressed all in grey who rushed past with a chainsaw before sprinting off up the hill".
"It was totally unexpected, the tree has been there for well over 35 years," he said.
He said the incident has made him worried about the safety of his shop but hoped the council would step in to bring more trees and greenery to Kidderminster.
West Mercia Police said it was looking for information regarding the tree to help identify the offender.
