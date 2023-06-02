The grieving family of a schoolboy who died attending his first music festival are planning a concert to celebrate his life.

Rhys Murray, 16, suffered an asthma attack while taking a break from exam revision so he could see the In It Together festival in Margam, Neath Port Talbot.

Rhys, who loved performing arts, died of complications from a serious asthma attack on the first day of the three-day festival at Old Park Farm.

His brother Thomas, 19, paid tribute to "wonderful" Rhys - and wants to host a music event in his honour.