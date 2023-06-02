Tribute concert plan for boy who died at festival
At a glance
A tribute concert is planned for a 16-year-old youth performer who died attending his first festival
Rhys Murray had an asthma attack at the opening of In It Together in Neath Port Talbot
Brother Thomas says Rhys was his "absolute world" and wants to celebrate him with a musical event
The grieving family of a schoolboy who died attending his first music festival are planning a concert to celebrate his life.
Rhys Murray, 16, suffered an asthma attack while taking a break from exam revision so he could see the In It Together festival in Margam, Neath Port Talbot.
Rhys, who loved performing arts, died of complications from a serious asthma attack on the first day of the three-day festival at Old Park Farm.
His brother Thomas, 19, paid tribute to "wonderful" Rhys - and wants to host a music event in his honour.
"Rhys was my absolute world, he was my rock and everything someone could mean to someone," said brother Thomas.
"He was absolutely adored and worshipped by his family."
Rhys loved musical theatre, performing on stage and boxing, Thomas added
"He was absolutely amazing at singing and acting," Thomas said.
"The boy had an infectious smile and personality, his love could be felt by everyone. He also was a massive credit to his school Ysgol Cwm Brombil."
Thomas issued an appeal to help him organise an event in his brother's memory, saying his dream would be for Lewis Capaldi to attend.
"He liked that genre in particular and his lyrics mean a lot," he said.
"If I could get anyone to sing for Rhys it would be him."
Tributes have also been paid to Rhys by his school and a youth theatre group he co-founded.
"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Rhys Murray," Afan Arts youth theatre group said.
"Rhys was a highly skilled performer, a polite and respectful young man with a keen sense of humour
"It has been a privilege for us to have him... he will be missed enormously."
Ysgol Cwm Brombil in Port Talbot called Rhys a "valued pupil".
“Our most sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of this wonderful young man," as school statement said.
South Wales Police said there were no suspicious circumstances concerning Rhys's death and the coroner had been informed.