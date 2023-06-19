Councillors asked to back first station revamp work
Peterborough City Council's Cabinet is meeting to decide whether to pay nearly £1m for initial railway station upgrade work
Multimillion-pound plans were previously unveiled to redevelop the city's station quarter
The money would largely come from the government if it passes planning hurdles
A multimillion-pound redevelopment of the area around Peterborough railway station could take a step forward, with city councillors being asked to approve nearly £1m for initial survey and design work.
A budget of almost £65m is being made available to revamp the station quarter, largely using government Levelling Up money.
A £924,000 contract with design company Ove Arup has been recommended for approval on Monday and, if given the go-ahead by Cabinet, the London-based firm would create a design plan and detailed business case.
That would be needed to secure £47m from the government.
The station quarter redevelopment is being led by Peterborough City Council in partnership with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Network Rail and train operator LNER.
The council said it aimed to provide better connections to the station from central Peterborough and transform it into an area that would attract new businesses and investors.
New green areas and community spaces around the station have been envisaged, along with a wider footbridge over the train lines and a western entrance with a car park.
The current timeline involves work beginning in early 2025, with the first phase to be finished in 2026 and further development continuing until 2028.
