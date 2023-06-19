A multimillion-pound redevelopment of the area around Peterborough railway station could take a step forward, with city councillors being asked to approve nearly £1m for initial survey and design work.

A budget of almost £65m is being made available to revamp the station quarter, largely using government Levelling Up money.

A £924,000 contract with design company Ove Arup has been recommended for approval on Monday and, if given the go-ahead by Cabinet, the London-based firm would create a design plan and detailed business case.

That would be needed to secure £47m from the government.