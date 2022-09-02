By John Bray

BBC West Midlands

Giant trees which have been created as part of an urban oasis in the heart of Birmingham have been revealed in all their glory.

The 11-metre-tall (36ft) sculptures have been installed in Victoria Square alongside 6,000 plants and flowers.

Residents from 60 community groups have grown marigold flowers over the last four months for the event, which opened to the public on Friday afternoon.

PoliNations runs until 18 September as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival, a series of cultural events around the city's hosting of the Commonwealth Games.