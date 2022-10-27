The leader of Northumberland Council Council says there is "an absolute need" for the government to stick to its plans to dual the A1.

C﻿ouncillor Glen Sanderson told BBC Radio Newcastle he wanted the new Prime Minister to bring about "sufficient discipline, grip and understanding" at the top.

H﻿e has welcomed new appointments to the Cabinet with Grant Shapps as Business Secretary and Michael Gove as Levelling Up Secretary.

M﻿r Sanderson said he was keen to speak to Mr Gove about the devolution deal for the north east of England which would see councils united.