There is "an absolute need" for the government to stick to its plans to dual the A1, the leader of Northumberland County Council said.

Councillor Glen Sanderson told BBC Radio Newcastle he wanted the new prime minister to bring about "sufficient discipline, grip and understanding" at the top.

He welcomed new appointments to the Cabinet with Grant Shapps as Business Secretary and Michael Gove as Levelling Up Secretary.

Mr Sanderson said he was keen to speak to Mr Gove about the devolution deal for the north east of England which would see councils united.