There is "an absolute need" for the government to stick to its plans to dual the A1, the leader of Northumberland County Council said.

C﻿ouncillor Glen Sanderson told BBC Radio Newcastle he wanted the new prime minister to bring about "sufficient discipline, grip and understanding" at the top.

H﻿e welcomed new appointments to the Cabinet with Grant Shapps as Business Secretary and Michael Gove as Levelling Up Secretary.

M﻿r Sanderson said he was keen to speak to Mr Gove about the devolution deal for the north east of England which would see councils united.