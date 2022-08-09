Another 250-capacity cell block could be added to a prison being built in Leicestershire.

Work started on the new Glen Parva jail after it was approved in 2020, with a name confirmed in March.

The current plans will create space for about 1,700 inmates over seven cell blocks, but the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has now launched a public consultation, external over the possibility of building an eighth.

Revisions also include a support building with office space, classrooms and other facilities.