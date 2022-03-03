Western Isles hit by record daily Covid case numbers
The Western Isles have recorded their highest daily number of Covid cases since the start of the pandemic.
NHS Western Isles recorded 76 positive cases on Tuesday.
It has urged people to follow guidance to help control the rate of infection.
The health board has warned of impacts on its services.
NHS Western Isles has renewed its appeal for islanders to follow Covid guidance after the isles recorded their highest daily case figure.
The health board said 76 people tested positive on Tuesday, the largest number since the start of the pandemic.
Over the past five days, 266 people have tested positive, with the vast majority of the cases on Lewis.
NHS Western Isles said hospital admissions remained low and most people were experiencing mild symptoms.
But it added there was still the risk of serious health problems for some people.
The health board also warned absences due to staff having to self-isolate were having an impact on health and other services.
Last week, NHS Western Isles appealed to islanders to help control the rise in cases.
Chief executive Gordon Jamieson said the health board's resilience group had been convened to monitor the situation.
He said: "At this point, we have been able to avoid service cancellation or having to postpone procedures/appointments.
"However, staffing in some areas is now proving to be extremely challenging and our staff are going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that we are able to provide as full a range of services as possible for as long as possible.
"However, this will not be sustainable should cases continue to increase at the current rate."