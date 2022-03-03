NHS Western Isles has renewed its appeal for islanders to follow Covid guidance after the isles recorded their highest daily case figure.

The health board said 76 people tested positive on Tuesday, the largest number since the start of the pandemic.

Over the past five days, 266 people have tested positive, with the vast majority of the cases on Lewis.

NHS Western Isles said hospital admissions remained low and most people were experiencing mild symptoms.

But it added there was still the risk of serious health problems for some people.