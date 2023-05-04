Appeal after two seriously hurt in crash

Officers have appealed to anyone who saw the red Punto near the time of the crash to come forward

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man and a woman were seriously hurt in a crash.

A red Fiat Punto Mia left the road and hit a fence in Barkby Road, Leicester, at about 09:00 BST on 23 April.

A man and a woman in their 20s, who were travelling in the car, suffered serious injuries.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

