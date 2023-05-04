Police have appealed for witnesses after a man and a woman were seriously hurt in a crash.

A red Fiat Punto Mia left the road and hit a fence in Barkby Road, Leicester, at about 09:00 BST on 23 April.

A man and a woman in their 20s, who were travelling in the car, suffered serious injuries.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.