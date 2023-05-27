The manager of Luton Town said the club's success ahead of the Championship play-off final was "down to so many people's hard work".

Rob Edwards praised the club's fans, board, chief executive and former managers.

Just nine years ago the club was playing non-league football, but has the chance to play in the top flight for the first time since 1992 if they can beat Coventry on Saturday.

He said the match at Wembley was "a huge occasion".