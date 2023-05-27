Luton manager praises fans ahead of Wembley tie
At a glance
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards praises fans, the board and past managers as they face the prospect of Premier League football next season
They play Coventry City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday
Just nine years ago the club was playing non-league football
- Published
The manager of Luton Town said the club's success ahead of the Championship play-off final was "down to so many people's hard work".
Rob Edwards praised the club's fans, board, chief executive and former managers.
Just nine years ago the club was playing non-league football, but has the chance to play in the top flight for the first time since 1992 if they can beat Coventry on Saturday.
He said the match at Wembley was "a huge occasion".
"Gary [Sweet] along with the board deserve so much credit, bringing the club back from the brink," said Edwards.
"Mick Harford and the role he's played, the recruitment team, the various mangers, John Steel and Nathan [Jones] and others along the way to help get the club to where it is.
"It's down to so many people's hard work and all of the fans, they deserve it, they've been incredible since we've come in. I can't thank the supporters enough either, it would mean so much for everyone for us to do it.
"I realise what it can do for the football club from a financial point of view - it could secure the football club for such a long time and put it on a real sound footing, so I know there's a lot riding on it."
Luton Borough Council said as the Hatters had sold all of their 36,493 Wembley tickets, a screening of the match would be played at Wardown Park.
It said it would have a "family atmosphere with young and old getting together and enjoying each other's company as well as the match itself".
It has asked supporters to arrive at 15:30 BST and anyone can bring a picnic.
The cost has been shared between the football club and the council's airport company, Luton Rising.
James Taylor, Labour portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth, said: "The club has done the whole town proud and we are so grateful to have this opportunity to show the biggest game in decades for those who sadly couldn't get tickets for Wembley and would like an alternative to a pub to watch the match with others in a great atmosphere."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830