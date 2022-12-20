Firefighters have helped rescue three people from vehicles that became stranded in flood water that was 5ft (1.5m) deep.

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said one person was rescued from a van and two older people were rescued from their car at Buttsbury Wash near Billericay.

A third vehicle, a car, was found floating but with no-one inside.

The service said five crews, including one based more than 30 miles away in Colchester, attended on Monday.