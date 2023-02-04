On online project documenting a county's LGBT+ history is looking for more volunteers and contributions.

The Queer Norfolk website has launched, showcasing objects stored away in museums and archives that told the story of the county's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender past.

Adam Baker, who is running the project voluntarily, has put almost 100 items online.

But he said: "We'd really like to get a lot more digitised, so we're really keen for people to volunteer."