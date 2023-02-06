Parts of Bradford are going back in time as they are transformed into war-torn Birmingham for a major new film.

Six Triple Eight will tell the story of 6888th battalion, the only all-black, all-female American battalion of World War Two

The film, for Netflix, stars Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon and Kerry Washington and is being directed by Tyler Perry.

Filming in Bradford's Little Germany area is expected to take place next week.