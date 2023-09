A man has denied murdering a grandfather who was found dead in a car park in Shropshire.

Antony Wootton, 41, was found with a fatal abdominal injury in Gresley Close, Woodside, in Telford, on 17 July.

Ashley Harris, 31, of Armstrong Close, Telford, pleaded not guilty to his murder at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

He is due to stand trial at the same court on 8 January.