Wife pays tribute to husband killed in motorcycle crash

Jason WallisThames Valley Police

Jason Wallis died when his motorcycle crashed earlier this month

The wife of a man who died in a motorcycle crash has paid an emotional tribute to the man she married just six months ago.

Jason Wallis died in the crash on the A421 at Tingewick, near Buckingham, on 9 September.

His wife, Nikki, said he was the "love of my life" and "best friend" who was known by others for his "selflessness and his kindness".

Mr Wallis died at the scene of the crash which involved a Renault Scenic and another motorcyclist, who was injured.

Thames Valley Police

Nikki and Jason Wallis were married six months before he died in the crash

