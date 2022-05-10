Minister asked to intervene in rail crossing row
Scotland's transport minister has been asked to intervene in a row over the closure of a railway crossing in the Highlands.
Network Rail Scotland locked gates at the crossing on the Highland main line at Dalwhinnie, south of Inverness, last year.
It had been used by walkers and cyclists to reach Ben Alder - one of Scotland's remotest Munros - and other mountains and hills in the central Highlands.
Ramblers Scotland, along with other groups, have called on Jenny Gilruth to urge Network Rail to revisit its decision.
Ms Gilruth said she understood the strong feelings against the closure and was carefully considering her response.
Network Rail has been approached for comment.
It previously said the crossing was not an access point for the general public and increased usage by the public created additional safety risks from passing trains.
It said an alternative crossing point was available a mile further along the line - through a tunnel underneath the track - for those seeking to access the hills on the other side of the railway.
Ramblers Scotland, Ben Alder Estate and Dalwhinnie Community Council said the gates were locked without consultation.
The crossing over the railway at Dalwhinnie is near a car park built by Ben Alder Estate and a neighbouring estate for walkers and cyclists to access a path to the mountain, as well as other paths in the area.
Ben Alder is one of the most remote of Scotland's 282 Munros - mountains over 3,000ft (914.4m) - and reaching it involves a long walk or cycles.
The shortest route is from Corrour Station, the highest railway station in the UK. The station, which famously appeared in the film Trainspotting, is only accessible by train or a 20 mile walk.
But many hillwalkers and cyclists head to 1,148m (3,766ft) Ben Alder from Dalwhinnie.
Ramblers Scotland director Brendan Paddy said people had a legal right to use the crossing under access laws.
In a letter to Transport Scotland, he said: "We strongly urge the minister to meet with our representatives to fully understand the impact of this level crossing closure, to ask Network Rail to revisit its decision and the range of options it is prepared to consider, and to discuss what further steps can be taken to ensure such a situation does not arise again."
Ms Gilruth said decisions to close crossings were not taken lightly, and safety was the paramount consideration with the Dalwhinnie crossing.
But she also said there was a longstanding commitment in Scotland to giving people access to the countryside.
The minister said: "I understand that a study undertaken by Network Rail has identified a number of feasible options that could potentially be implemented to provide public access across the railway to allow access to the Ben Alder footpath.
"I am keen that Network Rail and Transport Scotland explore fully those options with Ramblers Scotland and other local groups and individuals with a view to reaching a safe and feasible solution for all.”