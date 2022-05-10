Scotland's transport minister has been asked to intervene in a row over the closure of a railway crossing in the Highlands.

Network Rail Scotland locked gates at the crossing on the Highland main line at Dalwhinnie, south of Inverness, last year.

It had been used by walkers and cyclists to reach Ben Alder - one of Scotland's remotest Munros - and other mountains and hills in the central Highlands.

Ramblers Scotland, along with other groups, have called on Jenny Gilruth to urge Network Rail to revisit its decision.

Ms Gilruth said she understood the strong feelings against the closure and was carefully considering her response.

Network Rail has been approached for comment.

It previously said the crossing was not an access point for the general public and increased usage by the public created additional safety risks from passing trains.

It said an alternative crossing point was available a mile further along the line - through a tunnel underneath the track - for those seeking to access the hills on the other side of the railway.