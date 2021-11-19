Plans for a "care village" in the Borders, partly inspired by a visit to a facility in the Netherlands, look set to progress.

Scottish Borders Council is being recommended to agree to take forward proposals for the development for 60 residents in Tweedbank.

The plans first surfaced after a visit to the Hogeweyk dementia village in 2020 to look at new ways of providing services.

If agreed, the project would see two current care homes closed to free up revenue funding for the care village.

A report to councillors, external described the move as a "significant departure" from existing models of care.

Both the Waverley Care Home and Garden View Intermediate Care Home would be shut in order to allow the plans to progress.