Dutch-inspired 'care village' plans take shape in the Borders
At a glance
The plans were inspired by a visit to a "dementia village" in the Netherlands in 2020
Two current care homes would be closed to provide revenue funding
The care village would be seen as "part of the wider community" rather than a separate institution
Plans for a "care village" in the Borders, partly inspired by a visit to a facility in the Netherlands, look set to progress.
Scottish Borders Council is being recommended to agree to take forward proposals for the development for 60 residents in Tweedbank.
The plans first surfaced after a visit to the Hogeweyk dementia village in 2020 to look at new ways of providing services.
If agreed, the project would see two current care homes closed to free up revenue funding for the care village.
A report to councillors, external described the move as a "significant departure" from existing models of care.
Both the Waverley Care Home and Garden View Intermediate Care Home would be shut in order to allow the plans to progress.
'Part of society'
The authority has already earmarked a budget of more than £22m for new provision in Tweedbank and Hawick.
The care village concept is based on the model seen in the Netherlands, moving away from institutionalised care and creating a "neighbourhood that is part of broader society".
Scottish Borders Council is being asked to clear the way for a full business case for the Tweedbank development by next summer.
An outline case for the Hawick scheme should also be in place early next year.
"The care village will be part of the wider community and not seen as a separate institution within an area," explained the council report.
"The vision incorporates community at the heart of the village."