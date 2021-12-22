Young mechanic was crushed by quad bike
At a glance
Apprentice mechanic Adam Reid died in a road accident last February.
A fatal accident inquiry has found that he was crushed by the quad bike he was riding after it crashed.
What caused Mr Reid to crash remains unknown.
A sheriff said the 18-year-old's death would still be keenly felt by family and friends.
- Published
An apprentice mechanic was crushed by the quad bike he was riding after the machine left a Highlands road and crashed, an inquiry has found. Adam Reid, from Muir of Ord, died at the scene at Docharty Brae, near the Glen Wyvis Distillery, Dingwall, on 21 February last year.
The 18-year-old was employed in the workshop of a local garden and farm machinery business and had been working on the bike.
A fatal accident inquiry heard that Mr Reid had been travelling downhill when the quad bike mounted a verge and overturned in a ditch, trapping him underneath the machine.
'Talented young man'
People living near the scene came across the crash and raised the alarm.
It took four firefighters to roll the quad bike off Mr Reid.
In his newly-released determination, sheriff Gary Aitken said it was not known what had caused Mr Reid to crash.
The sheriff said he wished to express his condolences to the teenager's family and friends.
Mr Aitken added: "He was clearly a very conscientious, competent and talented young man who was well regarded and respected by both his employers and his colleagues.
"His loss is no doubt still keenly felt."