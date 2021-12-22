An apprentice mechanic was crushed by the quad bike he was riding after the machine left a Highlands road and crashed, an inquiry has found. Adam Reid, from Muir of Ord, died at the scene at Docharty Brae, near the Glen Wyvis Distillery, Dingwall, on 21 February last year.

The 18-year-old was employed in the workshop of a local garden and farm machinery business and had been working on the bike.

A fatal accident inquiry heard that Mr Reid had been travelling downhill when the quad bike mounted a verge and overturned in a ditch, trapping him underneath the machine.