The number of dental treatments carried out in Scotland last year fell to just a quarter of the figure for the previous 12 months, according to the latest official figures.

Public Health Scotland said Covid pandemic restrictions led to a drop of about 3.5 million dental treatments.

Adults underwent 966,904 separate courses of treatment in 2020-21, down from 4,110,580 the previous year.

And children had 113,386 courses of treatment, compared with 471,290.

Taken together this adds up to a drop of 76.4%.