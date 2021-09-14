As part of its role, a working group would help to identify a search area to carry out more feasibility studies and would engage with local communities.

However, campaigner Ken Smith told the meeting the proposals could put people off coming to visit the coast, adding RWM could walk away at any moment, leaving tourism businesses with a "Sword of Damocles" hanging over their heads.

"The proposal is not a matter of we could lose tourism, and gain extra jobs… it's a matter of we could lose tourism and gain absolutely nothing," he said.

"To my view… you're taking a huge gamble and it's not one I will be prepared to take myself."

Councillors, who voted to move the plans forward, felt they would be left unable to influence any future decisions if they refused to join the group.

Councillor Ian Fleetwood said: “It’s far better to be inside the tent, gaining information... rather than being on the outside looking in.

Ray Wooten, who chaired the meeting of the authority's environment and economic scrutiny committee, said: "Today demonstrates there are concerns, however, we haven't got a view whether we support it or not.

"And I believe - quite rightly so - the residents will have the final say."

Before the meeting, about 20 people from campaign group Guardians of the East Coast staged a protest outside.

Sara Bright, from the group, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she understood the council's position, but said: "They feel they have to be in the working group to have a seat at the table, but if no council participates in the working group there won't be one.

“If RWM give millions over the years and find that site to be suitable according to their standards, do LCC really think they will be able to withdraw?”

She added the group was planning to stage a further protest in October and would be seeking legal advice.