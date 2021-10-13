The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a pregnant and emaciated dog was found in Aberdeenshire.

The young tan and white lurcher was discovered in Fraserburgh at the weekend.

The animal charity described the dog as "heavily pregnant and severely emaciated".

The "poor dog" also had fleas, sores on her back legs and small cuts over other parts of her body.

She is now being treated in a rescue centre.