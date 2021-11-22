A new testing service has opened at the airport to make more community PCR tests available.

It is in a new location at the arrivals building at Jersey's Airport, next to where the arrivals testing takes place, the States of Jersey said.

The service will provide up to 300 additional testing appointments per day.

Additional testing booths have been opened at airport arrivals to provide a separate flow for passengers and those who are attending for a community PCR test.

The government said waiting times for arrival passengers awaiting a PCR test would not be impacted.

Deputy Richard Renouf, Minister for Health and Social Services, said: “I am pleased we will be able to provide these additional tests at a time when we are seeing increased demand as cases rise.

“I would like to remind all Islanders of the importance of testing for COVID-19 to mitigate the risk of spread of infection."