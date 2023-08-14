Non-league game abandoned amid racist abuse
At a glance
A non-league football match was abandoned when one team walked off amid racial abuse
Droitwich Spa FC were hosting Wednesfield FC on Saturday
Racist remarks were made by spectators towards Wednesfield players in their dugout, the club said
Droitwich directors have apologised
- Published
A non-league football match was abandoned when one team walked off amid racial abuse.
Wednesfield FC were playing away at Droitwich Spa FC in the Midland Football League Division One on Saturday when the game came to a premature end.
Racist remarks were made towards their players in the dugout by spectators, a spokesperson for Wednesfield said.
In a statement, Droitwich's directors apologised to their opponents.
"[We] condemn all forms of discrimination and will deal with individuals concerned in the strongest possible manner," they said.
Droitwich Spa added events unfolded at about the 80-minute mark when a spectator made a comment to a substitute warming up on the sideline.
Players and officials booed
Wednesfield said they "made a stand against it" and told the match officials before the team left the pitch.
Players and club officials were booed as they walked off, they added.
"The Droitwich players and staff were in support and understood our decision why we chose to leave the field of play to which we are grateful," the club said.
The incident on Saturday came four days after Droitwich Spa said an allegation about the behaviour of one of their supporters was made in another home game.
It centred on the clubhouse during Tuesday night's match against Bilston Town. Droitwich said on Wednesday an investigation was under way.
