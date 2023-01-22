A band attempting to sell just one copy of an album for £1m as part of a campaign for higher online royalties said it was about "keeping the debate in the public eye".

The vinyl copy of Vegetal Digital by the Pocket Gods, from St Albans, has been on sale at a record store in the Hertfordshire city since October.

The band wants to set up a rival streaming platform with the money.

Frontman Mark Christopher Lee said the record is "still raising awareness of an issue we are passionate about".