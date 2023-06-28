A paramedic was hallucinating after a traumatic call-out when he crashed into a car, an inquest heard.

Vintage car enthusiasts Jason Allen, 49, and Andrew Ralph, 61, were killed after their car was hit by Kevin Lilwall's ambulance on the A49 in Pengethley, Herefordshire.

They had been on their way to a car rally in Shrewsbury on 25 August 2019 before the crash at about 06:00 BST.

An inquest heard Mr Lilwall was having flashbacks to the previous day when he had been in the area responding to the sudden death of baby.