Paramedic in fatal crash had traumatic flashback
At a glance
Two vintage car enthusiasts were killed in a crash with an ambulance after the paramedic driving had a traumatic flashback
Jason Allen and Andrew Ralph died after being hit by the ambulance on the A49 in Pengethley, Herefordshire, on 25 August 2019
An inquest heard the driver, Kevin Lilwall, had suffered hallucinations after being called to the sudden death of a baby in the same area the previous day
The assistant coroner for Herefordshire, Roland Wooderson, concluded Mr Allen and Mr Ralph died as a result of a road traffic accident
A paramedic was hallucinating after a traumatic call-out when he crashed into a car, an inquest heard.
Vintage car enthusiasts Jason Allen, 49, and Andrew Ralph, 61, were killed after their car was hit by Kevin Lilwall's ambulance on the A49 in Pengethley, Herefordshire.
They had been on their way to a car rally in Shrewsbury on 25 August 2019 before the crash at about 06:00 BST.
An inquest heard Mr Lilwall was having flashbacks to the previous day when he had been in the area responding to the sudden death of baby.
The paramedic, who had worked for West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) for 28 years, was driving the ambulance when it crossed the white line into the 1931 Ford.
The ambulance dashcam showed it heading directly towards Mr Allen’s car for six seconds before the collision.
The inquest in Hereford heard Mr Lilwall had spent more than 25 hours on duty in the previous 36 hours.
As he drove the ambulance on 15 August, they approached the village where the baby had died.
“I had a weird, weird feeling," Mr Lillwall told the inquest. “I went really cold, like a shiver, like somebody has walked over your grave, like a fear."
He said he then saw the baby's face, which was "absolutely awful".
"Then there was a bang, the collision. I still can’t remember what happened after that."
Speaking of the crash, he told the inquest it was "the worst thing that’s ever happened to me".
No apology
Medical experts agreed that the hallucination could have been caused by post traumatic stress disorder.
Mr Lilwall was due to stand trial charged with causing the death by dangerous or careless driving, but the charges were dropped in October 2022.
The assistant coroner for Herefordshire, Roland Wooderson, concluded that Mr Allen and Mr Ralph, who had worked together as lorry drivers in Ledbury, died as a result of a road traffic accident.
The families of the victims said the past four years had been hell. They remembered their loved ones as "great guys" and "gentle giants who wouldn't hurt a fly".
They said they had never received an apology from Mr Lilwall and WMAS had only apologised once the inquest had concluded.
Jason Wiles from WMAS admitted it had been a "missed opportunity" and said it had changed its policy to ensure staff have a break of at least 11 hours between shifts following the crash.
He said the deaths of Mr Allen and Mr Ralph were "absolutely tragic".