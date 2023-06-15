About 1,700 illegal disposable vape pens and almost 1,000 packets of illicit and counterfeit cigarettes, with an estimated value of £21,000, have been seized in a recent investigation by Luton's Trading Standards.

It found the items along with packs of shisha, heated tobacco and counterfeit hand-rolling tobacco in a routine check of a premises in Bury Park.

It has launched a crackdown on people selling illegal vapes and tobacco, with 12,500 items seized so far.

Maria Lovell, from Luton Borough Council, said: "It is extremely concerning that shop owners are exploiting young persons and adults in our town."