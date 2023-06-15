Illegal vapes and cigarettes worth £21,000 seized
- Published
About 1,700 illegal disposable vape pens and almost 1,000 packets of illicit and counterfeit cigarettes, with an estimated value of £21,000, have been seized in a recent investigation by Luton's Trading Standards.
It found the items along with packs of shisha, heated tobacco and counterfeit hand-rolling tobacco in a routine check of a premises in Bury Park.
It has launched a crackdown on people selling illegal vapes and tobacco, with 12,500 items seized so far.
Maria Lovell, from Luton Borough Council, said: "It is extremely concerning that shop owners are exploiting young persons and adults in our town."
The seizure was made on 1 June during a check of a number of premises across Luton by Trading Standards officers.
The council said it would be "engaging with the landlord of the property" and similar action in six other premises had resulted in the termination of leases.
