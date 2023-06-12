Witness appeal after car stolen at knifepoint
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was stolen at knifepoint in Guildford.
The victim was sat in his car - a silver Mazda 6 - in the Southway area at about 18:00 BST on Saturday evening when he was threatened with a knife.
The male suspect then made off with the car as well as the victim's bag containing a wallet and a mobile phone.
Officers from Surrey Police said they do not have a description of the suspect.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is urged to come forward.
