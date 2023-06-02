Blue plaque to honour World War Two railway hero
A railway ticket collector who helped save lives at an East Yorkshire railway station during Word War Two is to be honoured with a blue plaque.
Ernest Barker tackled a fire at Bridlington station on 11 July 1941, after a bomb hit the station yard.
Northern, which operates the station, said a train caught fire and Mr Barker worked to extinguish it, preventing a carriage full of ammunition from exploding.
The company said had he not done so it could have caused a number of deaths.
The bomb at the station yard was part of a unexpected raid by a German bomber, which caused devastation on nearby Hilderthorpe Road and killed five people.
Mr Barker's actions, along with colleagues, ensured the ammunition did not catch fire and explode which could have killed many people in adjacent buildings.
He was later awarded the George Medal in recognition of his bravery.
Mr Barker's story has come to light thanks to the research of local historian Richard Jones, Northern said.
The rail operator said it had worked alongside the Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership to honour the ticket collector and the plaque would be installed in the near future.
Regional director Tony Baxter said: "This is a wonderful way to pay tribute to a local hero and the heritage of Bridlington station and we are delighted to be a part of this community project."
