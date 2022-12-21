Stolen items found after serious assault arrest
A stash of stolen goods were found at a house after a man was arrested in connection with a serious assault.
Officers were called to an address in Netherfield, Nottingham, at about 23:25 GMT on Monday following reports a woman had been attacked and her phone stolen.
When they arrived at the scene, officers arrested a 56-year-old man who was leaving the address.
They later found bags full of items they believe had been taken from a number of shops.
Following the arrest, officers carried out searches of the address as well as another home in Netherfield and a van.
In the vehicle, they discovered a large number of bin bags full of items believed to be stolen.
The 56-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and theft of a mobile phone.