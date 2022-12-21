A stash of stolen goods were found at a house after a man was arrested in connection with a serious assault.

Officers were called to an address in Netherfield, Nottingham, at about 23:25 GMT on Monday following reports a woman had been attacked and her phone stolen.

When they arrived at the scene, officers arrested a 56-year-old man who was leaving the address.

They later found bags full of items they believe had been taken from a number of shops.