A mental health service for young people said it had seen an "influx of referrals" since it started last month.

The Wellbeing Navigator Service, external is for anyone aged 16 to 25 in Central Bedfordshire, charity Mind BLMK said, and people could self-refer online.

A young person who was being helped and wished to remain anonymous said the response was "quick and positive", adding that people could meet in a "safe space and be open and honest".

It had "already relived pressure from education providers in supporting young people", Gemma Bonfield, its project development manager, said.