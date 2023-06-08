Busy first month for new mental health service
At a glance
A new mental health service for young people in Central Bedfordshire started last month
Its project manager said it had seen an "influx of referrals" with people seeking help
It is looking to help youths from a range of backgrounds
A mental health service for young people said it had seen an "influx of referrals" since it started last month.
The Wellbeing Navigator Service, external is for anyone aged 16 to 25 in Central Bedfordshire, charity Mind BLMK said, and people could self-refer online.
A young person who was being helped and wished to remain anonymous said the response was "quick and positive", adding that people could meet in a "safe space and be open and honest".
It had "already relived pressure from education providers in supporting young people", Gemma Bonfield, its project development manager, said.
One young person who has been using the service said: "I am hopeful they will help me to move forward as I often feel stuck."
Another said a charity worker was able to meet people at different locations, which felt like "they are coming to me, which helps when you're anxious".
"The service is helping me already by just providing someone to talk to, as I know that it is a safe space and I can be open and honest," a third person said.
The charity said it looked to help "the most vulnerable young people" with eight-hour one-to-one support, to equip them "with the tools, skills and knowledge they need".
Since it started on 2 May, Ms Bonfield said many youths had used its services, with people able to self-refer or get referrals from GPs, mental health workers, teachers, support workers or family and friends.
The facility was set up in conjunction with Central Bedfordshire Council.
Drop-in sessions are being run every Thursday between 16:00 and 18:00 at Flitwick Hub.
Ms Bonfield said it wanted to "support people with challenges that arise in their lives when they need it the most".
It particularly wanted to focus on young people living in the most deprived areas, those who identified as LGBTQ+ or questioned their identity, young carers, people with neurodiverse conditions, care leavers and looked-after children.
It also wanted to identify people who it knew from evidence were more at risk of mental health conditions, but were not seeking help proportionately - mainly young men, including those from ethnic and deprived backgrounds.
