Tom Daley's husband denies assaulting woman in club

Tom Daley (left) and Dustin Lance Black (right)Getty Images

Dustin Lance Black (right) is accused of assault by beating, which he denies (file photo)

The Oscar-winning husband of Olympic diving champion Tom Daley has appeared in court accused of assaulting a woman in a London nightclub.

American filmmaker Dustin Lance Black, 48, is charged with assaulting Teddy Edwardes by beating in a Soho club, in the capital's West End, in August last year.

Mr Black pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

He was granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial, set to take place on 8 August.

Mr Black married Olympic gold medallist Mr Daley, 28, in 2017.

He won an Oscar for best original screenplay for Milk, a film based on the life of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk.

