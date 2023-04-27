The Oscar-winning husband of Olympic diving champion Tom Daley has appeared in court accused of assaulting a woman in a London nightclub.

American filmmaker Dustin Lance Black, 48, is charged with assaulting Teddy Edwardes by beating in a Soho club, in the capital's West End, in August last year.

Mr Black pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

He was granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial, set to take place on 8 August.