T﻿here have been detections of avian flu across the island of Ireland in recent months.

An outbreak of H5NI avian flu was confirmed in a captive flock in County Wicklow in late August, the second confirmed outbreak in the region in a matter of days, reports Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, external

T﻿he most recent case in Northern Ireland was found in captive birds at the Castle Espie Wildfowl and Wetlands Centre in County Down.

T﻿he Irish agriculture department said there was no evidence that there was a risk to the public associated with eating properly prepared and cooked poultry products.

A﻿uthorities said the risk of infection in humans was very low.

T﻿he Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said it would not be implementing a housing order due to lower rates of infection.

A﻿ spokesperson said there had been a only one avian influenza detection in captive birds this season and a "relatively small number" of positive wild birds.

However, Northern Ireland remains under bird flu prevention zone restrictions

T﻿he publicis being urged not to handle dead or wild birds and report sick or dead wild birds to the relevant authorities.