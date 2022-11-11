Taxi fares in Corby could rise after a decision to increase the maximum fare was ratified, despite the local authority receiving more than 500 objections.

Fares across the North Northamptonshire area were "harmonised" in September, but a decision for Corby was delayed due to the opposition.

Conservative David Brackenbury, executive member for growth and regeneration, said the changes were "fair and reasonable", adding that drivers could charge less if they wanted to.

Labour councillor Mark Pengelly said: "People in Corby won't be happy."