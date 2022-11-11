Town's maximum taxi fares rise despite objections
Taxi fares in Corby could rise after a decision to increase the maximum fare was ratified, despite the local authority receiving more than 500 objections.
Fares across the North Northamptonshire area were "harmonised" in September, but a decision for Corby was delayed due to the opposition.
Conservative David Brackenbury, executive member for growth and regeneration, said the changes were "fair and reasonable", adding that drivers could charge less if they wanted to.
Labour councillor Mark Pengelly said: "People in Corby won't be happy."
The new unitary council said the plan brought fees across Corby, Kettering, East Northamptonshire and Wellingborough in line with each other.
In Corby, the changes mean a two-mile (3.2km) journey could increase from £4.90 to £6.80.
A report presented to the council's executive said there had been 515 objections to the changes in the town.
Mr Pengelly, who represents a Corby ward, said he "fully understood" the need to harmonise fares across the area, but urged the council to look at the proposals again.
Speaking at a meeting of the authority's executive, external, Mr Brackenbury said the council "carefully note the objections".
He said although maximum fees would rise, taxi drivers "may wish to charge less".
"We want this trade to thrive in these difficult times," the Conservative councillor added.
The new tariffs will begin on 24 November, but the Corby Hackney Owners Association previously said it would consider a legal challenge against the decision.
