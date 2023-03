A large green marker buoy that washed up on Jersey's east coast has been reattached to its moorings.

The east rock buoy was found ashore at Grève d'Azette over the weekend after its chain broke.

Divers retrieved its block and chain and raised it to the deck of a boat.

Another boat towed the buoy alongside so its chain could be reattached, and it was returned back to its spot marking the approaches to St Helier.