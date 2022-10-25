A﻿ man has been arrested after another man was dragged off his e-scooter and punched in the face, leaving him with a broken jaw.

Police said the 20-year-old victim was approached by two men in Highbury Road, Bulwell, Nottingham, before being attacked.

He required hospital treatment, which included having a metal plate inserted into his jaw to permanently repair the fracture.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.